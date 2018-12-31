National Grid (NG) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of National Grid (LON: NG) in the last few weeks:

12/26/2018 – National Grid was given a new GBX 850 ($11.11) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/20/2018 – National Grid was given a new GBX 850 ($11.11) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/13/2018 – National Grid had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 955 ($12.48) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 955 ($12.48).

12/11/2018 – National Grid had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/11/2018 – National Grid was given a new GBX 860 ($11.24) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/30/2018 – National Grid was given a new GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/13/2018 – National Grid was given a new GBX 850 ($11.11) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/9/2018 – National Grid was given a new GBX 875 ($11.43) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/9/2018 – National Grid was given a new GBX 950 ($12.41) price target on by analysts at Societe Generale. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/8/2018 – National Grid was given a new GBX 950 ($12.41) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2018 – National Grid had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 860 ($11.24) price target on the stock.

LON:NG traded down GBX 3.80 ($0.05) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 764.20 ($9.99). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,489,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,850,000. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of GBX 733 ($9.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,097 ($14.33).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 16.08 ($0.21) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 22nd.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

