National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $87.54 Million

Equities research analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) will report $87.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $93.70 million and the lowest is $80.32 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust posted sales of $73.37 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full year sales of $326.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $313.07 million to $335.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $384.93 million, with estimates ranging from $355.85 million to $411.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for National Storage Affiliates Trust.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $85.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.37 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NSA. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. ValuEngine lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.63.

In related news, CEO Arlen Dale Nordhagen purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.30 per share, for a total transaction of $526,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mourick Mark Van sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $283,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 25,500 shares of company stock worth $651,379. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSA. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 43.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,867,000 after purchasing an additional 115,958 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 755,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,293,000 after acquiring an additional 22,838 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 380.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 33,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSA traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.46. 25,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,030. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $23.10 and a twelve month high of $32.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.77%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 669 self storage properties located in 34 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 42.5 million rentable square feet.

