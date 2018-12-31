Neogen (NEOG) Rating Reiterated by Zacks Investment Research

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Zacks Investment Research in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Neogen has been grappling with pricing pressure and supply challenges in the animal protein sector, majorly in China and Mexico. Tough competition also weighs on the stock. Escalating expenses put pressure on margins. Moreover, valuation looks stretched at this moment. On a positive note, Neogen continues to report robust revenue performance banking on balanced growth across all segments. The company is currently progressing well with the integration process related to several new acquisitions within its genomics business including recent purchase of laboratories in Brazil and Australia. Internationally, Neogen is expanding its business quite rapidly. The company witnessed growing revenues in Europe, Brazil, Mexico, China and India along with other geographies in the reported quarter. It has established a laboratory in Shanghai, China. Overall, shares of Neogen underperformed its industry over the past six months.”

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Neogen in a research note on Friday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neogen in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Neogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Neogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.25.

NASDAQ:NEOG traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.86. 3,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,189. Neogen has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $97.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Neogen had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $107.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Neogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Neogen will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neogen announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 10th that authorizes the company to buyback 3,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Neogen news, Chairman James L. Herbert sold 2,748 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $166,281.48. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 742,576 shares in the company, valued at $44,933,273.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James L. Herbert sold 44,768 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total transaction of $2,734,429.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 742,576 shares in the company, valued at $45,356,542.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,851 shares of company stock worth $4,482,628 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEOG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen in the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen in the second quarter valued at about $283,000. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

