Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 54,669 Shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 409,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,669 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.19% of Molson Coors Brewing worth $25,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global X Management Co LLC grew its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 55,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 21,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TAP opened at $55.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.58. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a twelve month low of $54.17 and a twelve month high of $85.86.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Molson Coors Brewing’s payout ratio is 36.69%.

Several research firms have commented on TAP. Morgan Stanley set a $68.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Molson Coors Brewing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.27.

In related news, insider Krishnan Anand sold 2,595 shares of Molson Coors Brewing stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $168,181.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,237,000.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures and sells beer and other beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It sells various products under the Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, the Blue Moon Brewing Company brands, the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company brands, Keystone, Icehouse, Mickey's, Miller 64, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Hamm's, Olde English 800, Steel Reserve, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Redd's, the Henry's Hard Soda, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

