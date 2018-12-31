Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $22.10 Million Position in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (ULTI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) by 1,016.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,590 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,448 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.22% of The Ultimate Software Group worth $22,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in The Ultimate Software Group in the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in The Ultimate Software Group by 56.3% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in The Ultimate Software Group in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Ultimate Software Group in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in The Ultimate Software Group in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on The Ultimate Software Group to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. BidaskClub lowered The Ultimate Software Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on The Ultimate Software Group to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on The Ultimate Software Group from $258.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded The Ultimate Software Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.33.

ULTI opened at $242.74 on Monday. The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.02 and a 52 week high of $332.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 299.68, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $287.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.22 million. The Ultimate Software Group had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Gregory Swick sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,092,764.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,460 shares in the company, valued at $6,543,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Fitzpatrick, Jr. sold 494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.20, for a total value of $131,996.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,969 shares in the company, valued at $2,663,716.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Ultimate Software Group Company Profile

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions primarily to enterprise companies in the United States and Canada. The company's UltiPro software solution delivers the functionality businesses to manage the employee life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

