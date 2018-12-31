Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $22.93 Million Stake in Worldpay Inc (WP)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its stake in Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP) by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 218,457 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Worldpay worth $22,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Worldpay in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Worldpay in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Worldpay in the third quarter valued at $122,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Worldpay in the third quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Sapphire Star Partners LP acquired a new stake in Worldpay in the third quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WP opened at $76.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Worldpay Inc has a 52-week low of $70.41 and a 52-week high of $103.50. The stock has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Worldpay had a positive return on equity of 11.66% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Worldpay Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Worldpay in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Worldpay in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Mizuho upgraded Worldpay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Nomura cut their price target on Worldpay from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Worldpay from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $103.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.19.

Worldpay Profile

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services to merchants and financial institutions in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Merchant Services segment offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management to national merchants, and regional and small-to-mid sized businesses.

