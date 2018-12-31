Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 32,643 Shares of KEYW Holding Corp. (KEYW)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of KEYW Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:KEYW) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,795,775 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 32,643 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 5.61% of KEYW worth $24,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KEYW in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of KEYW in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of KEYW in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KEYW in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KEYW by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,228 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 12,886 shares in the last quarter.

Get KEYW alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KEYW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KEYW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Drexel Hamilton restated a “hold” rating on shares of KEYW in a research report on Friday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of KEYW from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KEYW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of KEYW from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

KEYW stock opened at $6.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $340.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. KEYW Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.33 and a twelve month high of $10.06.

KEYW (NASDAQ:KEYW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $126.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.51 million. KEYW had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that KEYW Holding Corp. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 32,643 Shares of KEYW Holding Corp. (KEYW)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/31/neuberger-berman-group-llc-sells-32643-shares-of-keyw-holding-corp-keyw.html.

About KEYW

The KeyW Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering and technology solutions to support the collection, processing, analysis, and dissemination of information across the spectrum of the intelligence, cyber, and counterterrorism communities in the United States. The company's solutions are designed to meet the critical needs of agile intelligence and U.S.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KEYW Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:KEYW).

Receive News & Ratings for KEYW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KEYW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.