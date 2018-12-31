Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.62.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer set a $140.00 target price on Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. ICAP cut their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 15th.

NBIX opened at $68.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of -42.24, a P/E/G ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.90. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $64.72 and a 12 month high of $126.98.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $151.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.51 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 149.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.41, for a total value of $1,716,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $990,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,312,190.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,925 shares of company stock valued at $4,204,191. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 54.7% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 295.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 283.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company's lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for use in women's health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease.

