New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 884,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 80,755 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $15,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,247,000. Ffcm LLC raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 1,899.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 33,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 31,515 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,782,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,342,000 after buying an additional 779,586 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,024,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,890,000 after buying an additional 9,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

NRZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Friday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. New Residential Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.81.

Shares of NRZ stock opened at $14.49 on Monday. New Residential Investment Corp has a 12-month low of $13.86 and a 12-month high of $18.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.90.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 79.22% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $262.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.67%.

New Residential Investment Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing Related Assets, Residential Securities and Loans, and Other Investments segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

