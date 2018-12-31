Newpark Resources (NR) and QS Energy (QSEP) Financial Survey

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) and QS Energy (OTCMKTS:QSEP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

This table compares Newpark Resources and QS Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newpark Resources $747.76 million 0.84 -$6.14 million $0.10 69.00 QS Energy $50,000.00 448.21 -$4.83 million N/A N/A

QS Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Newpark Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Newpark Resources and QS Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newpark Resources 1.36% 5.56% 3.33% QS Energy N/A N/A -775.34%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.7% of Newpark Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.2% of QS Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Newpark Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of QS Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Newpark Resources and QS Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newpark Resources 0 1 2 0 2.67 QS Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Newpark Resources presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 59.42%. Given Newpark Resources’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Newpark Resources is more favorable than QS Energy.

Summary

Newpark Resources beats QS Energy on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc. provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling fluids products and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions. The Mats and Integrated Services segment offers composite mat rentals, site construction, and related site services to customers in various markets, including oil and gas exploration and production, electrical transmission and distribution, pipeline, solar, petrochemical, and construction across the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in The Woodlands, Texas.

About QS Energy

QS Energy, Inc. develops and commercializes energy efficiency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company's energy efficiency technologies assist in meeting energy demands, enhancing the economics of oil extraction and transport, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Its intellectual properties include a portfolio of domestic and international patents and patents pending, which have been developed in conjunction with and licensed from Temple University of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The company's primary technology is Applied Oil Technology, a commercial-grade crude oil pipeline transportation flow-assurance product for the midstream pipeline marketplace. It serves upstream producers, midstream transporters, and downstream refiners. The company was formerly known as Save the World Air, Inc. and changed its name to QS Energy, Inc. in August 2015. QS Energy, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Tomball, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.