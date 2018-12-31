Nike Inc (NKE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the forty-one analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.01.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $103.00 target price on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Wedbush increased their target price on Nike from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded Nike from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $82.00 target price on Nike and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd.

Shares of NKE traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,519,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,418,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.76. Nike has a 1 year low of $62.09 and a 1 year high of $86.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nike will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This is an increase from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Nike by 1,044.3% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Nike during the third quarter worth $113,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Nike during the third quarter worth $115,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Nike during the second quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Nike during the third quarter worth $119,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

