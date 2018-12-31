Nike Inc (NKE) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 130,569 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 15,443 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $11,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nike by 23.4% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,022 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Nike by 1.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,661,001 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,247,869,000 after purchasing an additional 219,743 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nike by 7.6% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 21,710 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nike by 7.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,386 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Nike by 19.9% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 102,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,127,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nike alerts:

NYSE NKE opened at $73.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $116.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.76. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $62.09 and a 1-year high of $86.04.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Nike’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. HSBC set a $92.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $85.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Oppenheimer raised Nike from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research set a $85.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.37.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/31/nike-inc-nke-shares-sold-by-clearbridge-investments-llc.html.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.