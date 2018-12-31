Nitro Price Up 8.6% Over Last 7 Days (NOX)

Nitro (CURRENCY:NOX) traded up 34.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. In the last week, Nitro has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. Nitro has a total market cap of $47,368.00 and approximately $1,158.00 worth of Nitro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nitro token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and COSS.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009413 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026722 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.77 or 0.02281547 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00161048 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00206098 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026618 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000109 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026608 BTC.

About Nitro

Nitro’s launch date was October 10th, 2017. Nitro’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,145,734 tokens. The Reddit community for Nitro is /r/nitrotoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nitro is www.nitro.live. Nitro’s official Twitter account is @nitrotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nitro

Nitro can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and COSS. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nitro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nitro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nitro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

