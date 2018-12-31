Noble (NE) Bonds Rise 2% During Trading

An issue of Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) debt rose 2% against its face value during trading on Monday. The high-yield issue of debt has a 7.75% coupon and is set to mature on January 15, 2024. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $78.25 and were trading at $78.17 one week ago. Price changes in a company’s debt in credit markets sometimes predict parallel changes in its share price.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $8.00 target price on Noble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Bank of America cut Noble to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $6.00 target price on Noble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Noble in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Noble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.01.

Shares of Noble stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.62. 5,020,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,856,360. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Noble Co. PLC has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $7.44. The stock has a market cap of $673.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.42.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.02. Noble had a negative return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 79.51%. The business had revenue of $279.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Noble Co. PLC will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NE. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Noble during the second quarter worth $807,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Noble in the second quarter valued at about $330,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Noble by 2.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 593,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 11,379 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Noble by 2.6% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,406,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,235,000 after acquiring an additional 60,344 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Noble by 4.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,605,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $238,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,572 shares during the period. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 8 drill ships, 6 semisubmersibles, and 14 jack ups. Noble Corporation plc was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

