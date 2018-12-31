Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 8,885 Shares of Conn’s Inc (CONN)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,885 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.43% of Conn’s worth $4,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CONN. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Conn’s by 485.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 664,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,919,000 after buying an additional 550,663 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Conn’s by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 879,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,100,000 after buying an additional 410,313 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Conn’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,529,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Conn’s by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 334,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,807,000 after buying an additional 196,559 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Conn’s by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 410,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,550,000 after buying an additional 160,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CONN opened at $18.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $599.97 million, a PE ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87. Conn’s Inc has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $42.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 4.57.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $373.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.59 million. Conn’s had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Conn’s Inc will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Daly purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.05 per share, for a total transaction of $96,810.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,185.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CONN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Conn’s to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. Its stores provide furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; consumer electronics comprising televisions, Blu-ray players, home theaters, and portable audio equipment; and home office products consisting of computers, printers, and accessories.

