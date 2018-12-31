Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 9,000 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.07% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $4,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter worth about $147,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter worth about $158,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1,829.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 8,926 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 104.4% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter worth about $200,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director E Townes Duncan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total value of $234,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $124,674.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,845 shares of company stock worth $5,153,348 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BFAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.20.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $111.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $91.29 and a 52-week high of $123.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.23.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $472.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up dependent care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Dependent Care, and Other Educational Advisory Services.

