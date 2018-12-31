Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Position in Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,398 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Eldorado Resorts were worth $4,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ERI. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Eldorado Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eldorado Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. Invictus RG bought a new stake in Eldorado Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Eldorado Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Eldorado Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Thomas Reeg purchased 3,000 shares of Eldorado Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.70 per share, with a total value of $101,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,228,844.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Tomick purchased 700 shares of Eldorado Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.83 per share, with a total value of $30,681.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 13,700 shares of company stock valued at $470,881 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ERI opened at $35.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Eldorado Resorts Inc has a 52-week low of $29.16 and a 52-week high of $50.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,574.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.50.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Eldorado Resorts had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $487.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Eldorado Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Eldorado Resorts Inc will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $57.00 price target on Eldorado Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Eldorado Resorts from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eldorado Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.38.

Eldorado Resorts Company Profile

Eldorado Resorts, Inc, a gaming and hospitality company, owns and operates gaming facilities in Ohio, Louisiana, Nevada, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Mississippi, and Missouri. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a 814-room hotel, casino and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a 1,711-room themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a 1,571-room hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a 403-room, all suite art deco-style hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a 357-room hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

