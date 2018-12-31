Northfield Bancorp Inc (NFBK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.25.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NFBK shares. BidaskClub upgraded Northfield Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Northfield Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northfield Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 27th.

In other Northfield Bancorp news, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 2,000 shares of Northfield Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,240 shares in the company, valued at $374,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Annette Catino bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $79,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 239,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,167,076. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFBK. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Northfield Bancorp by 70.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Northfield Bancorp by 29.5% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Northfield Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Northfield Bancorp by 21.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 12,287 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Northfield Bancorp by 4,853.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFBK traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.55. The stock had a trading volume of 168,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,238. The company has a market capitalization of $668.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.62. Northfield Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.76 and a 1-year high of $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $30.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 million. Northfield Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 18.59%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northfield Bancorp Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

