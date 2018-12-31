nOS (NOS) Price Hits $0.0480

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One nOS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0480 or 0.00001287 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, Switcheo Network and Hotbit. During the last seven days, nOS has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. nOS has a total market cap of $0.00 and $245,197.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009394 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00027136 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.40 or 0.02286926 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00162285 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00200999 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00027309 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00027224 BTC.

nOS Profile

nOS’s total supply is 375,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform. The official website for nOS is nos.io. nOS’s official message board is medium.com/nos-io.

nOS Token Trading

nOS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade nOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy nOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

