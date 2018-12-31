Novanta (NOVT) vs. Evans & Sutherland Computer (ESCC) Financial Review

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) and Evans & Sutherland Computer (OTCMKTS:ESCC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Novanta has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evans & Sutherland Computer has a beta of -0.69, indicating that its stock price is 169% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Novanta and Evans & Sutherland Computer, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novanta 0 1 1 0 2.50 Evans & Sutherland Computer 0 0 0 0 N/A

Novanta currently has a consensus price target of $54.00, indicating a potential downside of 13.06%. Given Novanta’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Novanta is more favorable than Evans & Sutherland Computer.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.5% of Novanta shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Novanta shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Evans & Sutherland Computer shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Novanta and Evans & Sutherland Computer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novanta 6.18% 18.95% 8.74% Evans & Sutherland Computer 10.24% 78.83% 13.57%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Novanta and Evans & Sutherland Computer’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novanta $521.29 million 4.16 $60.05 million $1.60 38.82 Evans & Sutherland Computer $30.51 million 0.27 $1.48 million N/A N/A

Novanta has higher revenue and earnings than Evans & Sutherland Computer.

Summary

Novanta beats Evans & Sutherland Computer on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures. Its Vision segment provides a range of medical grade technologies, including medical insufflators, pumps, and related disposables; surgical displays and operating room integration technologies; optical data collection and machine vision technologies; radio frequency identification technologies; thermal printers; spectrometry technologies; and embedded touch screen solutions. The company's Precision Motion segment offers optical encoders, precision motor and motion control technology, air bearing spindles, and precision machined components. The company sells its products through its direct sales force, resellers, distributors, and system integrators under the Cambridge Technology, Lincoln Laser, ExoTec Precision, Synrad, Laser Quantum, WOM, Lemke, NDS, NDSsi, Reach Technology, JADAK, Skyetek, ThingMagic, Photo Research, General Scanning, Celera Motion, MicroE, Applimotion, and Westwind brands. Novanta Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Evans & Sutherland Computer Company Profile

Evans & Sutherland Computer Corporation produces and sells visual display systems used primarily in full-dome video projection applications, dome projection screens, and dome architectural treatments in the United States and internationally. The company's products include planetarium and dome theater systems consisting of proprietary hardware and software, and other visual display systems primarily used to project digital video on large curved surfaces. It also produces content for planetariums, schools, science centers, other educational institutions, and entertainment venues; and show content for its own library that it licenses to customers and for specific customer requirements for planetarium and dome theaters. In addition, the company manufactures and installs metal domes with customized optical coatings and acoustical properties that are used for planetarium and dome theaters, and other custom applications; and designs and supplies geometrically complex structures for customized architectural treatments. Evans & Sutherland Computer Corporation was founded in 1968 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

