NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.39 Billion

Equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) will report $2.39 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.39 billion and the lowest is $2.38 billion. NXP Semiconductors reported sales of $2.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full year sales of $9.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.39 billion to $9.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.30 billion to $9.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NXP Semiconductors.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.13. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 28.38%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion.

NXPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $99.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.88.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 299.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 490.0% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $108,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $121,000. 75.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $72.13 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $125.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 13.93%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

