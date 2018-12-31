Oaktree Capital Group Holdings Buys 960,000 Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE) Stock

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings bought 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.39 per share, for a total transaction of $4,214,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Oaktree Capital Group Holdings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 19th, Oaktree Capital Group Holdings bought 1,021,610 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.57 per share, for a total transaction of $4,668,757.70.

On Wednesday, November 21st, Oaktree Capital Group Holdings bought 1,220,000 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.57 per share, for a total transaction of $5,575,400.00.

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.24 million, a PE ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.83. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $6.14.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $53.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.49 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a positive return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. Research analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.17.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGLE. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 33.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,686,775 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,100,000 after purchasing an additional 666,715 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 33.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,686,775 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,100,000 after purchasing an additional 666,715 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 36.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,341,425 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,739,000 after purchasing an additional 631,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 101.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,226,284 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 618,884 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 98.8% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,006,004 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

