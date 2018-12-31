Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.47.

OXY has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Friday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $60.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a PE ratio of 67.94, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $56.83 and a one year high of $87.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business’s revenue was up 98.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 350.56%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.