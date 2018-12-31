OFCOIN (OF) Market Cap Hits $0.00

OFCOIN (CURRENCY:OF) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. OFCOIN has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $125,666.00 worth of OFCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OFCOIN has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OFCOIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx and CoinMex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009359 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026894 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.32 or 0.02279650 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00161101 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00203740 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026775 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000108 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026753 BTC.

OFCOIN Profile

OFCOIN’s total supply is 51,200,000,000 coins. The official website for OFCOIN is www.ofbank.com. OFCOIN’s official Twitter account is @OFIDPlatform. The Reddit community for OFCOIN is /r/OFCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OFCOIN

OFCOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OFCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OFCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OFCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

