Ondori (RSTR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $183.00

Ondori (CURRENCY:RSTR) traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 31st. One Ondori coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, DragonEX and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Ondori has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. Ondori has a market cap of $2.31 million and approximately $183.00 worth of Ondori was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ondori alerts:

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005492 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

APR Coin (APR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Blocknode (BND) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BitF (BITF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mero (MERO) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Ondori

Ondori (RSTR) is a coin. Ondori’s total supply is 43,669,351,110 coins and its circulating supply is 36,626,197,596 coins. The official website for Ondori is rstr.io. Ondori’s official Twitter account is @ondoricoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ondori is /r/ondoricoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ondori

Ondori can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Bleutrade and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ondori directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ondori should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ondori using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ondori Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ondori and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.