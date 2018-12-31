Ourcoin Market Capitalization Reaches $1,369.00 (OUR)

Ourcoin (CURRENCY:OUR) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. During the last seven days, Ourcoin has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. Ourcoin has a market capitalization of $1,369.00 and $4.00 worth of Ourcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ourcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges including Escodex and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009386 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00027088 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.99 or 0.02300325 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00160372 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00201073 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00027266 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000105 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00027188 BTC.

About Ourcoin

Ourcoin’s total supply is 931,510 coins and its circulating supply is 617,697 coins. Ourcoin’s official website is ourplatform.io. Ourcoin’s official Twitter account is @Ourcoin1.

Ourcoin Coin Trading

Ourcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ourcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ourcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ourcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

