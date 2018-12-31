Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (WHR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Whirlpool by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,650,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,454,000 after buying an additional 2,030,902 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,187,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,772,000 after purchasing an additional 288,480 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,629,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,468,000 after purchasing an additional 126,795 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,425,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,221,000 after purchasing an additional 47,201 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,259,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,509,000 after purchasing an additional 39,982 shares during the period. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WHR opened at $107.27 on Monday. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $99.40 and a 52 week high of $187.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.53.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.79. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.83 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 14.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 33.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Whirlpool from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, MKM Partners set a $146.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.88.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, mixers, and other small domestic appliances.

