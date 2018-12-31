Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $497,000 Holdings in The Western Union Company (WU)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,689 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 40.6% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 192,069 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 55,449 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the third quarter worth about $385,000. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 210.4% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 847,306 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,226,000 after purchasing an additional 574,322 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 138.0% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 701,521 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,371,000 after purchasing an additional 406,786 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 8.8% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 125,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 10,128 shares during the period.

Get The Western Union alerts:

In other The Western Union news, Director Roberto G. Mendoza sold 18,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $339,381.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,749.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sheri Rhodes sold 2,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $41,368.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,760.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,324 shares of company stock valued at $425,914 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WU. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Western Union in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Western Union in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of The Western Union in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of The Western Union from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Shares of WU opened at $17.04 on Monday. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $22.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.04.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The Western Union had a negative net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 194.60%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The Western Union’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

WARNING: “Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $497,000 Holdings in The Western Union Company (WU)” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/31/pacer-advisors-inc-has-497000-holdings-in-the-western-union-company-wu.html.

The Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.