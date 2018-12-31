Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 903 Shares of Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (PZZA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Papa John’s Int’l were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PZZA. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Papa John’s Int’l by 441.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l in the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l in the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Papa John's Int'l alerts:

PZZA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.17.

PZZA stock opened at $40.43 on Monday. Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $69.45. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.19.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $364.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 903 Shares of Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (PZZA)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/31/pacer-advisors-inc-purchases-903-shares-of-papa-johns-intl-inc-pzza.html.

Papa John’s Int’l Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, International Operations, and All Others.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's Int'l Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's Int'l and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.