Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 17,661 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM)

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 87.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,661 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter valued at $126,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter valued at $219,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 703.7% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter valued at $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $76.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.28. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $99.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.66.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 7th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is presently 49.61%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Buckingham Research started coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.86.

In other news, CFO Rustom Jilla sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $218,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Wright sold 5,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $480,956.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

