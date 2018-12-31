Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.07.

PK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 16th. Nomura raised their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $32.00 target price on Park Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE PK opened at $25.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $23.91 and a 1-year high of $34.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.38). Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $652.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Park Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This is an increase from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 61.87%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 50,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $66,375,000. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 54 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 32,000 rooms, a majority of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

