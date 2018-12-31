PayCon (CON) Price Hits $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

PayCon (CURRENCY:CON) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 31st. Over the last week, PayCon has traded flat against the US dollar. One PayCon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PayCon has a total market capitalization of $28,276.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of PayCon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Flycoin (FLY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013928 BTC.

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Sterlingcoin (SLG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000158 BTC.

BritCoin (BRIT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Dreamcoin (DRM) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000242 BTC.

SpeedCash (SCS) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000762 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PayCon Coin Profile

PayCon (CON) is a coin. PayCon’s total supply is 23,042,604 coins. PayCon’s official Twitter account is @pay_con. PayCon’s official website is paycon.pw. The Reddit community for PayCon is /r/paycon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PayCon

PayCon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayCon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayCon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayCon using one of the exchanges listed above.

