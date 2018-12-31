PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) Holdings Reduced by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,893,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,743 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of PepsiCo worth $211,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $836,330,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 20.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,389,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,085,000 after buying an additional 3,115,305 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 287.8% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,610,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,915,000 after buying an additional 1,937,620 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,852,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,217,684,000 after buying an additional 1,291,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 22.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,440,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,343,000 after buying an additional 1,011,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock opened at $110.36 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.94 and a fifty-two week high of $122.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 2nd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 73.27%. The firm had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $0.9275 dividend. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Macquarie cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.15.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Mike Spanos sold 20,074 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total transaction of $2,256,719.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,993,158.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mehmood Khan sold 168,295 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total transaction of $18,532,645.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,128,064.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 205,893 shares of company stock valued at $22,663,157. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

