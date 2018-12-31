Pistol Bay Mining (PST) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Pistol Bay Mining Inc (CVE:PST) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 56000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

About Pistol Bay Mining (CVE:PST)

Pistol Bay Mining Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for zinc, copper, uranium, and other base metal deposits. The company primarily focuses on the 100% optioned properties in Confederation Lake volcanogenic massive sulphide greenstone belt, including Garnet Lake/Arrow Zone; Dixie 17, 18, 19, 20, and 3; Fredart and Copperlode; Ben Lake, Joy, and Caravelle; and Lucky 7/Moth claims located in Ontario.

