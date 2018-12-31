Pitney Bowes (PBI) Receives “Sell” Rating from Zacks Investment Research

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by Zacks Investment Research in a note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Pitney Bowes is one of the largest providers of mail processing equipment and integrated mail solutions across the world. As the company continues to transform its portfolio and make necessary investments to boost sales, it expects pressure on margins at least in the near term. Changing business mix is also likely to impact the bottom line adversely. Moreover, adverse changes in postal regulations across key markets and intensifying competition may also negatively impact profitability. However, Pitney Bowes’ efforts to transform its business and optimize its new enterprise business platform to boost profitability hold promise. This apart, the thriving global ecommerce business and new product launches are anticipated to bolster the top line.”

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Maxim Group set a $12.00 price objective on Pitney Bowes and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Pitney Bowes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th.

Shares of PBI stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.87. The company had a trading volume of 22,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.84. Pitney Bowes has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $14.80.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $832.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.67 million. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 108.12% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pitney Bowes will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes in the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Pitney Bowes by 84.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Pitney Bowes by 745.1% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 18,106 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Pitney Bowes by 33.5% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 28,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,185 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes in the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small & Medium Business Solutions; Enterprise Business Solutions; and Digital Commerce Solutions.

