Plug Power (PLUG) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Plug Power Inc. is a leading provider of alternative energy technology focused on the design, development, commercialization and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power market. They are focused on proton exchange membrane, or PEM, fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and associated hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure from which multiple products are available. They sell and continue to develop fuel cell product solutions to replace lead-acid batteries in material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some of North America’s largest distribution and manufacturing businesses. Their current product line includes: GenDrive, GenFuel, GenCare, ReliOn, and GenKey. “

PLUG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut Plug Power from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. ValuEngine raised Plug Power from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price target on Plug Power and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Cowen set a $3.00 target price on Plug Power and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Plug Power has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.18.

Shares of PLUG opened at $1.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.18. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $55.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.44 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 170.62% and a negative net margin of 52.31%. Plug Power’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Plug Power news, insider Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,565.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in Plug Power by 183.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 73,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 47,559 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Plug Power in the third quarter worth $121,000. Global X Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power in the second quarter worth $266,000. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd boosted its stake in Plug Power by 90.3% in the second quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 4,910,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Plug Power by 2.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 4,600,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,832,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 27.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

