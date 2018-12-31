Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires New Position in Bottomline Technologies (EPAY)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EPAY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $156,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 44.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. 88.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bottomline Technologies alerts:

In other Bottomline Technologies news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth sold 5,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total transaction of $277,342.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,382,119.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 15,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total value of $759,312.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,338,913.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,806 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,123. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EPAY shares. TheStreet lowered Bottomline Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. BidaskClub lowered Bottomline Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. DA Davidson started coverage on Bottomline Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bottomline Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.25.

EPAY stock opened at $47.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 64.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Bottomline Technologies has a 12-month low of $34.26 and a 12-month high of $74.05.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $102.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 million. Bottomline Technologies had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 3.43%. Bottomline Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/31/point72-asset-management-l-p-acquires-new-position-in-bottomline-technologies-epay.html.

Bottomline Technologies Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.