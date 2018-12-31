Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTLA) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 119.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,358 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.57% of Portola Pharmaceuticals worth $10,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 28,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 42.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 51.1% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 8,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 21,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 88,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PTLA opened at $17.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.02. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $14.81 and a 1 year high of $55.48.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $14.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 million. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,020.52% and a negative return on equity of 135.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 270.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.41) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PTLA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Oppenheimer set a $30.00 price target on Portola Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Portola Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

In other Portola Pharmaceuticals news, Director Charles J. Homcy sold 64,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $1,195,096.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics that could advance the fields of thrombosis and other hematologic diseases. The company's two FDA-approved medicines are Andexxa (coagulation factor Xa (recombinant), inactivated-zhzo), an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of VTE in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

