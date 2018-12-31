POSCO (PKX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “For 2018, POSCO anticipates consolidated revenues of approximately KRW 64.8 trillion. Improving steel demand will drive POSCO’s performance. The company stands to benefit from its focus on mergers and business expansion. It remains focused on the merger of POSCO Chemtech and POSCO ESM. The merger is likely to boost its battery business and is expected to gain synergies in the first half of 2019. Improvement in steel export will create solid business opportunities for POSCO. However, POSCO's performance will be hurt by volatile exchange rate, steel prices and a highly competitive environment. Moreover, POSCO's ADR has underperformed the industry over the past year.”

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PKX. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of POSCO in a report on Monday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of POSCO in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. They issued a “weight” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. POSCO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

Shares of PKX stock traded down $0.34 on Monday, reaching $54.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,667. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. POSCO has a one year low of $52.53 and a one year high of $93.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PKX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in POSCO by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 13,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in POSCO in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,571,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in POSCO by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 651,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,968,000 after purchasing an additional 141,196 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its position in POSCO by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 55,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 10,972 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in POSCO by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

POSCO

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized and electrical galvanized steel, electrical and stainless steel, automotive materials, titanium, magnesium, and aluminum-plated products.

