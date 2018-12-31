Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Stake Lessened by Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lowered its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,257 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.0% of Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 209.4% in the 2nd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Laurel Grove Capital LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, FCG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG opened at $91.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $229.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.37. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $70.73 and a 1 year high of $96.89.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.45 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 21.20%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on PG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Procter & Gamble from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.16.

In related news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 19,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.71, for a total transaction of $1,834,823.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,615,908.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 228,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total transaction of $21,031,791.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,205,952.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 502,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,437,282. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

