Protective Insurance (PTVCA) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet cut Protective Insurance from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTVCA opened at $16.81 on Thursday. Protective Insurance has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $24.86.

Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($1.25). Protective Insurance had a net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $105.80 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Protective Insurance stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Protective Insurance Corp (NASDAQ:PTVCA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.17% of Protective Insurance as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Protective Insurance Company Profile

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance.

