Provident Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in Visa Inc (V)

Provident Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,895,977 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 782,849 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 9.9% of Provident Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Provident Trust Co. owned 0.09% of Visa worth $284,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth $757,597,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth $471,495,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 2.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,466,413 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,320,026,000 after buying an additional 2,398,540 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth $268,605,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 11,300.1% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,842,250 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $244,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,090 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 99,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.28, for a total transaction of $13,877,302.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 296,925 shares in the company, valued at $41,355,714. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $2,009,864.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,395 shares of company stock worth $16,697,489 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on V. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Visa from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Visa from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.33.

V opened at $130.94 on Monday. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $111.02 and a 1 year high of $151.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. Visa had a return on equity of 38.00% and a net margin of 49.98%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Visa’s payout ratio is 21.69%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

