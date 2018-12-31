PS Business Parks Inc (PSB) Position Raised by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.78% of PS Business Parks worth $27,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 1.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in PS Business Parks by 12.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PS Business Parks by 31.8% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in PS Business Parks by 10.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in PS Business Parks by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,461,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PSB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PS Business Parks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.75.

In other news, Director Ronald L. Havner, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.38, for a total value of $1,363,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Petersen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total value of $404,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,920 shares of company stock worth $6,492,530 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

PSB stock opened at $131.39 on Monday. PS Business Parks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $107.91 and a fifty-two week high of $143.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.38.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.56. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 53.92%. The company had revenue of $103.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.03 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PS Business Parks Inc will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 11th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.52%.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of September 30, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.3 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

