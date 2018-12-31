Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (HASI) Cut by B. Riley

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research note issued to investors on Friday, December 28th. B. Riley analyst C. Driscoll now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

HASI has been the topic of several other reports. FBR & Co set a $26.00 target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. UBS Group lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.88.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock opened at $19.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.88. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $24.23. The company has a current ratio of 33.99, a quick ratio of 33.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 24th. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s payout ratio is currently 125.71%.

In other news, Director Richard J. Osborne purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.87 per share, with a total value of $57,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 6,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $136,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 6,879 shares of company stock worth $159,432. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HASI. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the third quarter worth approximately $7,249,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 42.7% in the second quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners now owns 770,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,236,000 after acquiring an additional 230,661 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,625,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,353,000 after acquiring an additional 218,659 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 17.8% in the third quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 897,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,280,000 after acquiring an additional 135,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the third quarter worth approximately $2,248,000. 67.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through enhancing or installing various building components, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

