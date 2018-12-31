Qorvo Inc (QRVO) Stake Lifted by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 576,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $44,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Kalos Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 11,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 70,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 123.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.34, for a total transaction of $30,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 171,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,375,221.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $220,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,174,258.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,356 shares of company stock valued at $1,843,291. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Qorvo from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Qorvo from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $98.00 target price on Qorvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.46.

QRVO stock opened at $60.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Qorvo Inc has a fifty-two week low of $56.33 and a fifty-two week high of $86.84. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.88.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 13.65% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $884.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo Inc will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

