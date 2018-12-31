Quanta Utility Token Market Cap Tops $5.17 Million (QNTU)

Quanta Utility Token (CURRENCY:QNTU) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 31st. One Quanta Utility Token token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Cryptopia and HitBTC. Quanta Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $5.17 million and approximately $44,771.00 worth of Quanta Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Quanta Utility Token has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quanta Utility Token alerts:

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.44 or 0.12164988 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000313 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00028753 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Theta Token (THETA) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC.

About Quanta Utility Token

Quanta Utility Token (QNTU) is a token. Its launch date was April 5th, 2018. Quanta Utility Token’s total supply is 120,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,279,582,414 tokens. Quanta Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @quantaplc. The Reddit community for Quanta Utility Token is /r/quanta. The official website for Quanta Utility Token is www.quantaplc.im.

Buying and Selling Quanta Utility Token

Quanta Utility Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bit-Z and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quanta Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quanta Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quanta Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quanta Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quanta Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.