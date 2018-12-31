Quantenna Communications Inc (QTNA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $62.10 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Quantenna Communications Inc (NASDAQ:QTNA) will report $62.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Quantenna Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $62.00 million. Quantenna Communications reported sales of $41.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quantenna Communications will report full year sales of $219.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $219.90 million to $220.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $265.54 million, with estimates ranging from $261.40 million to $270.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Quantenna Communications.

Get Quantenna Communications alerts:

Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ:QTNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $59.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.06 million. Quantenna Communications had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 3.65%. Quantenna Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Quantenna Communications from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Quantenna Communications from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Quantenna Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Quantenna Communications from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Quantenna Communications from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quantenna Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Quantenna Communications stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $14.35. 379,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,955. The firm has a market cap of $528.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -708.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.27. Quantenna Communications has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $19.41.

In other news, Director John Scull sold 65,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $1,170,774.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,285.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David William Carroll sold 6,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $94,502.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,151.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 278,748 shares of company stock valued at $4,855,288. Company insiders own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quantenna Communications during the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Quantenna Communications by 48.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quantenna Communications during the second quarter valued at about $185,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Quantenna Communications by 3,527.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 11,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quantenna Communications during the second quarter valued at about $192,000. 62.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quantenna Communications

Quantenna Communications, Inc designs, develops, and markets wireless communication solutions enabling wireless local area networking in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions portfolio comprises radio frequency chips and digital baseband chips, which support the IEEE Wi-Fi standards, including 802.11n, 802.11ac, and draft 802.11ax.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quantenna Communications (QTNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quantenna Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantenna Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.