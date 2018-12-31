Quark Price Reaches $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 64.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. Quark has a market capitalization of $165,442.00 and $0.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quark has traded 79.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Quark coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including Bittylicious, FreiExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004933 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000039 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000657 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Quark Coin Profile

QRK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 257,236,971 coins. Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info.

Buying and Selling Quark

Quark can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange, Cryptopia and Bittylicious. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

