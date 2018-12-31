QuinStreet Inc (QNST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $104.27 Million

Equities analysts expect that QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) will report $104.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $102.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $107.98 million. QuinStreet posted sales of $87.49 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full year sales of $479.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $475.01 million to $484.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $543.62 million, with estimates ranging from $527.73 million to $559.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for QuinStreet.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $112.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.59 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine downgraded QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QuinStreet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.79.

In related news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $524,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,340,328.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Simons sold 122,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $2,053,495.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,166 shares of company stock worth $4,223,011 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QNST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in QuinStreet by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 492,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 7,711 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in QuinStreet by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in QuinStreet during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in QuinStreet by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 604,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 140,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in QuinStreet during the 2nd quarter worth $818,000. 83.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QNST stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $16.23. The stock had a trading volume of 638,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,201. The company has a market capitalization of $783.22 million, a PE ratio of 50.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.72. QuinStreet has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $17.75.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

