R1 RCM Inc (RCM) Stake Boosted by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,858 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the second quarter valued at $655,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 6.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in R1 RCM during the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 20.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 390,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after buying an additional 66,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in R1 RCM during the second quarter valued at about $3,382,000. 57.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RCM. Zacks Investment Research cut R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. BidaskClub lowered R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. TheStreet raised R1 RCM from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.54.

Shares of R1 RCM stock opened at $7.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $869.76 million, a P/E ratio of -17.93 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. R1 RCM Inc has a 1 year low of $3.97 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.12). R1 RCM had a negative return on equity of 132.32% and a negative net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles J. Ditkoff sold 20,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $174,778.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 59.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/31/r1-rcm-inc-rcm-stake-boosted-by-united-services-automobile-association.html.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.